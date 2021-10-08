EnterCoin (ENTRC) 1-Day Volume Tops $29,085.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $78,982.93 and $29,085.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00238231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012125 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.