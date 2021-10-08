Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Receives $9.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

EGLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 246,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,111. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.