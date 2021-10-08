Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Envista reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Envista by 2,886.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

