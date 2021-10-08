Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Envista stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

