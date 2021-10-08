EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

NYSE EPAM traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $598.62. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,240. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $648.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $608.96 and a 200-day moving average of $521.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.