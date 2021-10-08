EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $34.00 at Truist

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target lifted by Truist from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.