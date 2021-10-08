Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.20). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

NYSE BHVN opened at $142.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $207,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

