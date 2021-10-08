Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UAL. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United Airlines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2,048.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 257,317 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $1,165,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

