Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Gap Down to $19.10

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.10, but opened at $18.14. Erasca shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 1,716 shares changing hands.
ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98.
Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)
Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
