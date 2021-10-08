Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 42,498 Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lucira Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHDX shares. Lifesci Capital lowered Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.