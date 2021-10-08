Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 6,826 PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PC Connection by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $704.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.