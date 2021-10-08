Ergoteles LLC Decreases Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 13.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 498,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,899 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 232,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.77 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.