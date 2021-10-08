Ergoteles LLC Has $296,000 Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTC opened at $32.30 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

