Ergoteles LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.22% of Oak Valley Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 103.3% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 428,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 217,926 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 344,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 56,417 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.7% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 108,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $102,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.87 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $147.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.00%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

