Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

