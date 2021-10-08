Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 8,500 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TR. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TR stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $58.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of -0.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

