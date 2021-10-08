Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 218,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.24% of Agile Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 232,528 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 76.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,455 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGRX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Agile Therapeutics Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.