Eric Sievers Sells 592 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) insider Eric Sievers sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $17,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Sievers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $272,497.97.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $6,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 7,262.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BCAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioAtla has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

