Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 196,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

NASDAQ:ESCA traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $19.37. 38,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.33. Escalade has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 32,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Escalade by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Escalade by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its position in Escalade by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

