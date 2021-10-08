Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches Market Cap of $47,814.73

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $47,814.73 and $92,453.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00226003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

