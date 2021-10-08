Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Illumina by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $404.05 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

