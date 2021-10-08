EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:EVRZF opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.81. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

