Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Outperform

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,725.00.

Shares of Experian stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 52,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,288. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

