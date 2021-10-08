Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

EXPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $115.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,374,000 after acquiring an additional 52,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exponent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 54,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

