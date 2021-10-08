Falconswap (FSW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $71,650.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $71,650.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00226003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

FSW is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

