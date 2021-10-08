Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Gap Down to $52.72

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.72, but opened at $51.21. Fastenal shares last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 20,801 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

