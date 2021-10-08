Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,381,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,429 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $175,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

FAST traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $52.68. 88,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,489. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

