Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 355.6% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastly by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

