Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of FRT opened at $121.71 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

