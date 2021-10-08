FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.50. 71,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,341. FedEx has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

