FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.13.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $222.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.