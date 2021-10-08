FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $237.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FedEx performed dismally in first-quarter fiscal 2022 on the bottom-line front. Results were hurt by supply-chain disruptions and a tight labor market. Adding to its woes, the company lowered its earnings per share view for fiscal 2022, mainly due to due to labor scarcity. Per the company’s president, chief operating officer and director Raj Subramaniam, "Overcoming staffing and retention challenges is our utmost priority." However, the top-line performance was encouraging, primarily owing to higher volumes following the rise in demand for freight services. The company's liquidity position continues to be impressive. Efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current unpredictable scenario are highly commendable as well. In June, FedEx raised its quarterly dividend by 10 cents to 75 cents per share. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $222.95 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average of $281.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

