Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG opened at $141.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

