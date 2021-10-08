Fernbridge Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 482,234 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 482,234 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,170,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares during the period. One01 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,045,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 589,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,178,137. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

