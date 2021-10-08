Ferrexpo’s (FEEXF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FEEXF remained flat at $$4.37 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

