Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

