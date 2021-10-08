Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,379,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 113,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

