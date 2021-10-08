Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 135.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 266.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 134,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 97,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 123,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

