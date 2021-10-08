Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,829,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $276.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.62. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $280.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

