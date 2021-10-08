Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 211,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2,653.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,097 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

