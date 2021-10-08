Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,892 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 179.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,812 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 92,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

