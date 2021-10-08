Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,461 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $24.62 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.