Financial Comparison: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Momentive Global and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alphabet 0 1 38 0 2.97

Momentive Global presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $2,899.16, suggesting a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Alphabet.

Risk and Volatility

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 9.16 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -35.89 Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.21 $40.27 billion $58.61 47.68

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62% Alphabet 28.57% 27.87% 19.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet beats Momentive Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

