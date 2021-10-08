Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Down 16.6% in September

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FNCH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

