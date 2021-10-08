First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.49. 11,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,443. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

