First City Capital Management Inc. Has $727,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,055.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.48. 41,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

