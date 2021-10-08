First City Capital Management Inc. Has $837,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,198,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after buying an additional 54,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,306. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

