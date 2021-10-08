First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,181. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

