First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

BNDX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. 38,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

