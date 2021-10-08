First City Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 721,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,365. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

